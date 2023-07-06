Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares poster of her new music video ‘Sazishen’ with Sumedh Mudgalkar

Bigg Boss 16 witnessed remarkable success, and four months ago, MC Stan emerged as the well-deserved winner. Sumbul Touqeer Khan who left an indelible mark during her stint on the show, garnering significant attention.

Taking to her social media account today Sumbul officially announced her music video with Sumedh titled Sazishen. The imlie star also shared the song’s first poster with fans in which the duo is looking great together.

In the caption, she wrote, MOHABBAT KO SAZISHON KI PARVAAH NAHI HOTI… Coming Soon.”

