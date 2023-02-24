scorecardresearch
Sway to the beats of Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal’s Mast Aankhein ft. Shantanu Maheshwari and Shweta Sharda! Presented by T-Series, song is out now!

Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal are back together after a year for a foot tapping romantic song ‘Mast Aankhein’ produced by Bhushan Kumar

By Pooja Tiwari
Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal
The hit musical duo Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal are back together after a year for a foot tapping romantic song ‘Mast Aankhein’ produced by Bhushan Kumar which is now out on T-Series’ YouTube channel. Featuring actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari and Shweta Sharda alongside the singers, the music video directed by B.L.M Studios is quite a treat to watch. Tulsi and Jubin’s mesmerizing vocals paired with Shantanu and Shweta’s outstanding dance moves makes this song not only a delight for ears but also a visual spectacle. The lyrics of the song are penned by ace lyricist Rashmi Virag, while the music is composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and T.B.

Talking about the song, Tulsi Kumar said, “Mast Aankhein is a groovy romantic song and I’m very happy to be a part of it. Shantanu and Shweta are amazingly talented individuals who have added charm to this song with their dance moves and I think overall it has come out to be amazing, be it audibly or visually. Working with Jubin Nautiyal is always a pleasure and this time because we’re not only singing together but we’re also sharing the screen together making it even more special.”

Jubin Nautiyal said, “Tulsi Kumar and I have always enjoyed working together. This time it was even more memorable since we were filming the romantic music video together with Shantanu and Shweta. The output of the music video is truly amazing and I’m sure the audience will love it too.”

Says Shantanu Maheshwari, “Mast Aankhein is a beautiful romantic song that grows on you. Working with Shweta Sharda has been a joy ride. It was a pleasure working with Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. I’m completely in love with this song and I hope the audience will to as well.”

Shweta Sharda said, “Mast Aankhein has a very different vibe to it altogether. I really enjoyed shooting for this song along with Shantanu, Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. I am really glad to have received this opportunity and I don’t think there could’ve been a better team for this song.”

Rashmi Virag, the lyricist of the song said. “The lyrics of the song are poetic, capturing the emotions of love, longing, and desire. The song is sure to be a popular choice for couples and will strike a chord with people who enjoy romantic melodies.”

T-Series’ ‘Mast Aankhein’ is sung by Jubin Nautiyal & Tulsi Kumar music by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and T.B, and lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Directed by B.L.M Studios, the music video stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Shweta Sharda. ‘Mast Aankhein’ is out on T-Series’ Youtube Channel.

Apple orders OLED panels from Samsung, LG for next iPad models
Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish to feature for the first time in T-Series Single 'O Maahi' alongside Kashika Kapoor
