Tulsi Kumar releases ‘Bolo Na’: A Captivating Travel Song Infused with Folk Music, from her ‘Truly Konnected’ Series

Acclaimed singer Tulsi Kumar delights her fans with the release of ‘Bolo Na’ produced by Bhushan Kumar, a mesmerizing travel song that beautifully showcases elements of folk music. Marking this the third song from her highly popular ‘Truly Konnected’ series, ‘Bolo Na’ not only embodies the spirit of wanderlust but also serves as a comforting solace for those who are dismayed in love.

With the singer’s soothing voice, Anurag Saikia’s music, Avinash Chouhan’s hindi lyrics and Kumaoni lyrics by Damyanti ‘ Deepa’, the track is a delightful ode to travel and an immersive experience that embraces the vibrant spirit of Pahadi folk music with an easy-on-the-ear and minimalistic arrangement.

Directed by Arsh Grewal, ‘Bolo Na’ has been shot across picturesque landscapes in Kashmir, and tells a sweet story of a mother-daughter relationship expressed through Tulsi’s vision.

Tulsi Kumar said, “’Bolo Na’ is a travel song with folk music influence that is soothing to anyone who is upset in love. I dedicate ‘Bolo Na’ to a relationship which is extremely close to my heart and it could be anyone or anything that you are truly connected to.”

Adds Anurag Saikia, “For this song I wanted to keep it very effortless and straightforward. Because, as we all know that silence has its own beauty and I like using that a lot in my music.”

Says Avinash Chouhan, “Bolo Na has a special significance which is communicated via its lyrics. No matter what, no problems can ever be too big in comparison to the love shared between people.”

Adds director Arsh Grewal, “One of the major highlights of ‘Bolo Na’ is the way it was shot – Whether it was the scenic locations of Kashmir, painting-like visuals, the casting for the music video and Tulsi’s convincing and heart-warming performance.While, showing the relationship of mother and daughter is so pure that it shines through.”

