Tulsi Kumar springs a virtual surprise on her fans!

Fresh off treating her fans with ‘Tu Mera’ the first single from her ‘Truly Konnected’ series, Tulsi Kumar earlier today also sprung a virtual surprise on her unsuspecting and very excited fans. The artist who launched the single on her birthday as a musical treat to fans, joined them on a virtual surprise meet and greet call much to their shock and excitement! While some of the fans opened up about their love for Tulsi on a video call, the singer herself joined the call and left them all awestruck as it was a total surprise for the fans n they were not expecting her to be there .

Launched with the initiative of giving back to her fans who have shown her endless love and support, Tulsi started the ‘Truly Konnected’ series that showcases a distinct sound and music sensibility and a different side to her as an artist. The singer explores a completely new music genre where she dives into the Indie music space. Tulsi Kumar has personally curated these tracks with a team of musicians for fans to experience a personal connection to her music and discussed the track and other plans in store with her fans on this surprise zoom call.

Watch what went down when the artist decided to spring a virtual surprise zoom call with on her fans.