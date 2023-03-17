scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Tulsi Kumar springs a virtual surprise on her fans!

Fresh off treating her fans with ‘Tu Mera’ the first single from her ‘Truly Konnected’ series, Tulsi Kumar earlier today also sprung a virtual surprise

By Pooja Tiwari
Tulsi Kumar springs a virtual surprise on her fans!
Tulsi Kumar springs a virtual surprise on her fans!

Fresh off treating her fans with ‘Tu Mera’ the first single from her ‘Truly Konnected’ series, Tulsi Kumar earlier today also sprung a virtual surprise on her unsuspecting and very excited fans. The artist who launched the single on her birthday as a musical treat to fans, joined them on a virtual surprise meet and greet call much to their shock and excitement! While some of the fans opened up about their love for Tulsi on a video call, the singer herself joined the call and left them all awestruck as it was a total surprise for the fans n they were not expecting her to be there .

Launched with the initiative of giving back to her fans who have shown her endless love and support, Tulsi started the ‘Truly Konnected’ series that showcases a distinct sound and music sensibility and a different side to her as an artist. The singer explores a completely new music genre where she dives into the Indie music space. Tulsi Kumar has personally curated these tracks with a team of musicians for fans to experience a personal connection to her music and discussed the track and other plans in store with her fans on this surprise zoom call.

Watch what went down when the artist decided to spring a virtual surprise zoom call with on her fans.

Previous article
Ireland to host India for three men's T20Is in August; play three ODIs vs Bangladesh in May
Next article
Liam Payne credits One Direction friends with helping him through 'dark time'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Nice to see KL Rahul make runs in a pressure situation, says Shami

Sports

Champions League: Bayern far from amused to meet Guardiola's Man City, goal-monster Haaland

Sports

Football: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw unveiled; Bayern to meet City

Sports

China sweeps women's singles semifinal berths at WTT Singapore Smash

Sports

1st ODI: Shami credits bowling in right areas for his magical second spell

Sports

Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women

Sports

Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand

Sports

National Chess C'ship for visually challenged: Gangolli beats Pradhan to take lead

Sports

1st ODI: Played normal cricketing shots, avoided getting into a shell, says KL Rahul after guiding India to victory

Sports

1st ODI: Rahul's superb knock, Shami, Siraj bowling help India overcome Australia by 5 wkts (Ld)

Sports

Women's World Boxing: India's Jaismine, Shashi advance; China's Yang stuns Mesiano

Sports

1st ODI: KL Rahul's brilliant knock guides India to victory after Shami, Siraj triple strikes

Technology

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh cr, create 10 lakh jobs

Sports

Willow TV secures ICC cricket media rights in the USA and Canada until 2027

Sports

Gaurika prevails over Tvesa in playoff to win sixth leg of women's golf tour

Sports

South Africa keeper Trisha Chetty retires from cricket due to recurring back injury

Sports

Asian Handball Federation to back Premier Handball League

Sports

Arshdeep Singh to play five County Championship matches for Kent in June-July 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US