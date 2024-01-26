vaultboy delivers emotional and uptempo new single ‘where tf have you been?’

Multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and producer vaultboy continues his recent string of releases with his new single, “where tf have you been?”. The song follows vaultboy enjoying the rush of a new love, while simultaneously dealing with the frustration of not finding said love earlier.

“This song is about loving someone so much that you’re actually mad that they didn’t come into your life sooner. It’s sarcastic and dramatic and was a lot of fun to make. I hope it can be one of the songs people blast in the car when they’re with their significant other having a good time,” said vaultboy.

Dubbed “the King of Sad Songs” by Rolling Stone, vaultboy is no stranger to being vulnerable and wearing his heart on his sleeve. This time, vaultboy takes a more playful and comedic approach, delivering an uptempo track with electronic tendencies. His latest release follows “everything, everywhere” featuring eaJ and “everything hits me at once” the latter of which landed on multiple Spotify Viral 50 charts.

vaultboy is back to highlighting his creativity as a songwriter on “where tf have you been?” alongside co-writers Tony Ferrari (Lee Brice, NC127), and Brett Truitt (Betty Who, Phangs). Creative duo and frequent collaborators Colin & Alex have returned to helm the production with additional contributions from Truitt. The song blends the passionate vocal delivery with melodic harmonies to present a fresh sound from vaultboy.

Since his explosive debut in 2021, vaultboy’s talent for songwriting has garnered him over 650 million streams globally. Navigating matters of the heart through his music with perfect poise, his talent for witty and relatable lyricism has not gone unnoticed.

vaultboy’s knack for flawless and catchy alt-pop is evident throughout every release, from his chart-topping viral debut hit “everything sucks” to fan favourite tracks “rocket science”, “aftermath” and “i think i wanna text u”.

In just 2 years, vaultboy’s meteoric rise has won over the hearts of millions of fans across the world. Currently, Asian markets dominate his Top 10 Streaming Markets Worldwide.