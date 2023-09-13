Zohrajabeen poster out: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dresses like a bride wearing red hot lehenga

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who began her career in a supporting role on her debut show Gathbandhan, has since ascended to become one of the most celebrated figures in the television industry. Her star status skyrocketed when she took on the lead role of Tejo in Udaariyaan.

Since her exit from the Bigg Boss house, her devoted fan base has eagerly anticipated updates about her future projects.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared the poster of her upcoming song with Randeep Hooda titled Zohrajabeen. She captioned, ‘Zohrajabeen Get ready to witness this tale of unrequited love’

In the poster, Priyanka is seen wearing a red hot lehenga dressed as a bride waiting for her groom.