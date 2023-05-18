scorecardresearch
Abhilash Thapliyal is excited for his Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'

Abhilash Thapliyal, who is known for 'Blurr' and 'TVF Aspirants' is all set to head next week to the French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival, and he couldn't be more excited.

Actor Abhilash Thapliyal, who is known for ‘Blurr’ and ‘TVF Aspirants’ is all set to head next week to the French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival, and he couldn’t be more excited.

His film ‘Kennedy’, which also stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Benedict Garrett, has been selected for screening at the prestigious film fest. The film has been directed by noir poster boy Anurag Kashyap, and will have its world premiere at the Midnight Screening section of the festival.

Commenting on his Cannes debut, Abhilash said: “Having to travel to Cannes film festival is an absolute dream come true for me and as a matter of face for any actor. Being an RJ before, I have spoken about it in my shows but going there with a film I have worked on is an absolute honour.”

He further mentioned: “I am extremely thankful to Anurag Sir for making Kennedy, which is such a uniquely different film and making me part of it. I am looking forward to all the experiences that I am going to get and can’t wait to see and witness people’s reaction to the films screening at the festival.”

‘Kennedy’ is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.

