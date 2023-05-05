scorecardresearch
Actor Vaarun Bhagat: 'Undekhi' has been my biggest project so far

Actor Vaarun Bhagat is over-the-moon as the makers of the crime thriller series 'Undekhi' have announced its new season. The actor said that they were supposed to shoot the show five months before, but as it has done so well, the writers were taking their time and writing a phenomenal story.

Vaarun plays Lucky, a complex character who is both charming and dangerous, and the actor has managed to capture his essence perfectly, becoming a fan favourite of critics and audiences alike. And now, much to the delight of fans, Applause Entertainment has announced that they are coming back with a third season.

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming season, Vaarun says, “We were supposed to shoot the show five months before, but as the show has done so well, the writers are going to take their time and write a phenomenal story that does justice to Undekhi and the people who have watched the show.”

He continues, “As the days are coming closer, I am feeling very excited and nervous. I’m trying to keep myself calm and in a Zen space, not get too excited, and simply just looking forward to start shooting.”

“‘Undekhi’ has been my biggest project so far, so I am just hoping that the new season becomes something special for the entire cast, team and the entire people who are watching”

The announcement of season 3 has created a buzz among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see what happens next.

