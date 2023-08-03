scorecardresearch
Adah Sharma on 'Commando' Prem: We were two kid on set with unlimited adrenaline

Adah Sharma has opened up about their friendship, and fun they had on sets, and how they bonded over dogs and sheeps.

By Agency News Desk
From goofy antics to deep admiration for each other as artists, action thriller series ‘Commando’ actors Prem and Adah Sharma share a great bond. Adah Sharma has opened up about their friendship, and fun they had on sets, and how they bonded over dogs and sheeps.

Talking about their bond, Adah said, “Prem is a fun, kind guy who loves animals. That already broke the ice there. Because where we were shooting in the mountains, we met new dogs and sheep everyday, and it was almost a competition who got more portrait photos of dogs on their phone.”

Adah, who has received appreciation for her performance as the lead in ‘The Kerala Story’, further said she used to forget that it was Prem’s first show.

“He knew everything from his lines, to camera angles, shot breakdown, he’s been an assistant director before and after working with him I’m guessing, he would have been the best chief assistant a director could have. Prem chooses to be the best at everything he does,” she said.

The 31-year-actress said she enjoyed working with Prem, because he doesn’t succumb to mediocrity.

“He is excellent with action, acting and as a human being also! With Prem, though we met the first time on ‘Commando’ it somehow felt like in school when you wait to go only so that you can do ‘Masti’ with your friend. We conspired with sheep, spoke to imaginary people, we were two kids on set with unlimited adrenaline, willing to practice for however long it took to get something right,” added Adah.

The upcoming series is touted to bring forth the tale of valour, patriotism, high-octane action and the journey of the titular character.

Torn between a nefarious plan and a bio-war, Commando Prem devises an extraction mission to protect his nation and his brother Commando. Will he be able to succeed?

The action-thriller will also see Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the series is set to release on August 11, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
