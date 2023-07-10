‘Adhura’ director praises young Shrenik Arora’s maturity in acting, calls him ‘phenomenal’

Praising child actor Shrenik Arora, who has won hearts with his portrayal of Vedant Malik in horror series ‘Adhura’, director Gauravv Chawla called him ‘phenomenal’ and said he displayed a depth in his acting that surpassed expectations.

Shrenik plays a troubled 10-year old in a boarding school. His character barely has friends, and is seldom seen talking to his batchmates. Shrenik finds solace in his counsellor, Supriya Ma’am (Rasika Dugal), who is always around to protect him; and he also has an unexplained bond with Adhiraj Jaisingh (Ishwak Singh), a student from the batch of 2007, whom he’s never met before.

The series unfolds through two timelines, in 2022 and 2007, as secrets and chilling events plague the students and staff of a prestigious boarding school.

Amidst an interesting ensemble cast – Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma, Rahul Dev, and Jamini Pathak, Shrenik has truly shone the brightest. Audience cannot stop gushing about his impressive performance of an innocent boy-turned-into-a menacing kid.

Praising the young talent, director Gauravv said: “Shrenik aka Vedant, as a central protagonist, was phenomenal. Despite his young age, Shrenik displayed a depth and maturity in his acting that surpassed expectations. His ability to embody the complexities of a possessed child with conviction and authenticity is a testament to his remarkable talent.”

“The chemistry between Ishwak, Rasika and Shrenik, was amazing, adding an extra layer of intensity and emotion to the series. ‘Adhura’ is a story of a kid who was left in between, and Shrenik’s portrayal perfectly captured the enigmatic nature of this character. His performance has received great reviews, and audiences have been stunned by his exceptional acting skills,” he added.

Speaking about casting for the character Vedant, writer-director Ananya Banerjee shared: “Shrenik was locked out of a total of 200 kids during the casting process, and it was a blessing in disguise. He is a lovely kid who can act, embodying the perfect combination of cuteness and creepiness.”

“His physical attributes suited the horror genre perfectly, where innocence can turn into something eerie. From his eyes to his demeanor and body language, Shrenik possessed a unique presence. Moreover, he is an instinctive and intelligent child who diligently followed instructions and took note of every detail,” added Ananya.

‘Adhura’ is produced by Emmay Entertainment and is streaming on Prime Video.