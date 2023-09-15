'Adipurush', 'Brahmastra', 'Shiv Shakti Rahasya': What to watch and listen to this Ganesh Chaturthi

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, embark on a yatra to witness a captivating fusion of mythology woven with drama, action, romance, and fantasy that will take you on exciting journeys of devotion and understanding.

From classic mythological tales to contemporary mytho fictions, prepare to indulge in a delightful adventure with films, web series and audio series on different OTT platforms, while enjoying delicious modaks.

‘Adipurush’

Directed by Om Raut, it brings the epic of Ramayana to life. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdutta Nage. The film follows Raghava, who’s banished to the forest with his wife Janaki and brother Shesh. There, they face challenges, including a powerful demon king named Lankesh, who’s invincible during both day and night. Raghava gathers a brave army of allies, including talking monkeys, and builds a bridge to Lanka with the help of the sea god. A big battle unfolds with heroic fights against Lankesh and his fierce warriors.

In the end, Raghava wins, saves Janaki, and returns home to become the king of Ayodhya with Janaki as his queen. It is streaming on Netflix.

‘Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva’

It intricately blends ancient mystique with modern Mumbai. Legendary sages forged potent astras, including the formidable Brahmastra, safeguarded by the covert Brahmansh. In contemporary times, DJ Shiva’s world collides with Isha’s during a vibrant festival. Scientist Mohan, guardian of an astra fragment, faces peril, sparking Shiva and Isha’s journey to Kashi with Anish, another protector. Their quest leads to the Brahmansh Ashram, unveiling Shiva’s ancestral saga through encounters with Raghu and fellow guardians. Amidst chaos, Shiva harnesses fire’s power, rescuing Isha from a deadly astra.

The tale climaxes with the release of Shiva’s father, Dev. With the dynamic trio of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, ‘Brahmastra: Part One’ seamlessly melds past and present, uniting ancient legends with contemporary allure. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Asur 2’

In ‘Asur 2′, the search for a clever mastermind who mixes myths and technology to control and harm people intensifies. The story reveals the characters’ emotional struggles and the mastermind, Shubh, uses technology inspired by the Kali vs Kalki legend to execute his dangerous plans. The plot goes beyond hunting a serial killer; it now involves a threat to the entire country. This change has both good and not-so-good sides. Asur creatively blends real-world and mythological elements, challenging viewers to pick sides in a tale that merges ancient god stories with modern issues.

The narrative cleverly combines mythology, technology, and mystery, making for a captivating watch. The creators effectively untangle the story’s complexities, keeping the audience engrossed in the characters’ journeys. The antagonist’s mysterious nature adds depth to the story, helped by the choice of an unusual actor for the role. Despite challenges, Asur 2 successfully weaves ancient themes with modern suspense, capturing the audience’s imagination. It is streaming on Jio Cinema.

‘Ram Setu’

It follows Dr Aryan Kulshreshtra, an archaeologist who values science over religion. While on a team that uncovers treasures near Afghanistan’s destroyed Buddhas of Bamyan, he’s asked to prove the natural origin of the Ram Setu bridge in 2007. After denying its existence for personal gain, he faces backlash, prompting a mission to investigate its demolition. Aryan, with scientists Dr Sandra Rebello and Dr Gabrielle, uncovers signs of it being man-made.

Rich businessman Indrakant opposes this and plots their demise. Rescued by AP, they persevere, facing challenges and collecting global evidence to validate Rama Setu’s existence and the Ramayana’s truth. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev, delving into the enigma of Ram Setu, also called Adam’s Bridge. It is streaming on Prime Video.

‘Shiv Shakti Rahasya’

The mesmerising audio series is about Shiva and Shakti, the cosmic embodiments of creation and harmony. Once separated for the universe’s equilibrium, they now strive to reunite. Shiva’s introspective quest unveils inner unity, encountering Shakti in her diverse forms – from gentle Parvati to fierce Kali – each representing distinct aspects of existence. With awakened energies, their fusion restores cosmic balance, nurturing creation’s growth. Experience the captivating narrative as Shiva and Shakti converge, infusing the cosmos with vibrant life. It is available on Pocket FM.

‘The Legend of Hanuman’

The captivating animated series is created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, and Charuvi Agrawal. It unveils the divine transformation of God Mahadev into Hanuman, who emerges to serve the noble mission of God Rama. Follow Hanuman’s extraordinary journey from a brave warrior to a revered deity, shining as a ray of hope in times of darkness. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Dharmakshetra’

In the aftermath of the ancient Great War, the god Chitragupta presides over a trial to discern the true heroes and villains of the battle. The cast includes Chandan Anand, Dinesh Mehta, and Ankit Arora. Following the 18-day war of the Mahabharata, both the Pandavas and Kauravas find themselves in Chitragupta’s court, where they must account for their actions in their past lives. Each episode puts a specific character in the spotlight as they respond to Chitragupta’s inquiries on behalf of the others. It is streaming on Netflix.