Aditya Roy Kapur admits his love for rock, electronic music

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for ‘The Night Manager: Part 2’, has shared what songs he likes to listen to on his playlist.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for his work in ‘The Night Manager: Part 2’, has shared what songs he likes to listen to on his playlist. The actor, who is known for his films like ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Ok Jaanu’, ‘Ludo’ and several others, is also a musician and often strums on his guitar, honing his craft as a musician.

Talking about his favourite genres of music, the actor revealed that he loves all forms of rock music. He said, “Classical rock, neo-classical rock, and other derivatives of rock, I absolutely love them. I also love electronic music, techno, and psychedelic trance because that’s the kind of stuff that used to be big back in the day when I was growing up as a kid in Mumbai.”

When asked to name his favourite guitarist, the actor thought for a few seconds before taking Pink Floyd rocker David Gilmour’s name, the man behind the iconic riffs of ‘Comfortably Numb’ and ‘Time’.

“I really love the music created by Pink Floyd with David Gilmour being one of my favourite guitarists of all time. Their music is something else, it’s just heavenly”, he added.

‘The Night Manager: Part 2’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

