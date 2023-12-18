Monday, December 18, 2023
OTTNews

When Karan Johar was Ajay Devgn’s ‘sworn enemy’

Ajay Devgn recalled the time when filmmaker Karan Johar was his “sworn enemy”. Ajay will be seen on the 'Koffee With Karan' along with Rohit Shetty.

By Agency News Desk
When Karan Johar was Ajay Devgn's 'sworn enemy
Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn'_pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn recalled the time when filmmaker Karan Johar was his “sworn enemy”. Ajay will be seen on the “Koffee With Karan” along with Rohit Shetty. A promo of the show gives a glimpse of the rapid fire.

In the clip, Karan first asks in the Devgn household what could be the reason if Kajol is not talking to you.

To which he replied: “Waiting for that day.”

Karan then asks “do you have a sworn enemy?”

Ajay replies: “Once upon a time, you”. Karan holds his throat in response and says: “I got such a shock”.

For the unversed, Ajay and Karan were at loggerheads when the ‘Shivaay’ clashed with ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ in October, 2016.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
More in Entertainment

