Thursday, December 28, 2023
Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor is busy with Telugu debut ‘MaayaOne’ shoot

Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, who is known for ‘Guilty’, ‘Ray’ and ‘Monica, Oh My Darling’, has started shooting for her Telugu film ‘MaayaOne’ in Hyderabad.

By Agency News Desk
The film marks her debut in Telugu cinema and also stars Sundeep Kishan.

The film is directed by CV Kumar, who is known for films like ‘Iraivi’, ‘Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum’, ‘Soodhu Kavvum’ and ‘Pizza’.

Akanksha said: “I reached Hyderabad one week before the shoot began, to prepare for the film and to also understand the team. Everyone has been extremely humble and sweet. CV Sir and Sundeep have been extremely supportive; it feels like the entire crew is a family.”

“Since it’s my debut film in the Telugu language, I want to give my best. I have started learning Telugu with the help of a tutor. I am hoping to also dub my own lines; it will be a personal victory.”

MaayaOne, directed by CV Kumar, promises to be a captivating cinematic journey, featuring the dynamic pairing of Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Sundeep Kishan.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
