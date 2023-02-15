Akashdeep Sabir shares his equation with Anil Kapoor in 'The Night Manager'

Actor Akashdeep Sabir talks about being part of the web series ‘The Night Manager’ and shares his experience working with Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor.

Speaking about his role, he said: “I am playing a character called GV, Gurvinder, attorney to Anil Kapoor, who is in the role of an arms dealer boss.”

About his experience with ‘Mr. India’ actor, he said: “He is one of the most talented and hard-working actors. He is so dedicated to his work that it always seems it’s his first day in the industry. I’ve known him for a long time and I must say he is one of the best actors to work with and a very, very emotional person. He has a certain method towards his work and I have always observed that. We go back a long time.”

The actor, who is known for his role in ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ recounts travelling to different places for shooting the series.

“We have travelled to Rajasthan, Shimla, Sri Lanka, Dubai, and many more places and filmed the show. It’s a magnum opus and I’m sure people will not only enjoy it but look forward to season two,” he added.

Akashdeep, who has been in the industry for a long time, feels OTT will stay and is a preferred medium now. He added: “OTT will be the primary viewed content in this country and the world, followed by TV and then films. We would need to create some magic, perhaps back to the multi-starrer days so we are forced to go to a theatre and spend money and watch a larger-than-life film. Otherwise, OTT is a preferred medium today.”