scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Akshay Oberoi's character in 'Gaslight' digs deep into his lineage

Actor Akshay Oberoi has opened up about playing a character with a blue-blooded upbringing besides sharing how he prepared for his role in the film 'Gaslight'.

By News Bureau
Akshay Oberoi's character in 'Gaslight' digs deep into his lineage pic courtesy twitter
Akshay Oberoi's character in 'Gaslight' digs deep into his lineage pic courtesy twitter

Actor Akshay Oberoi has opened up about playing a character with a blue-blooded upbringing besides sharing how he prepared for his role in the film ‘Gaslight’.

The actor said: “I love playing these characters, where it’s not clear who they are and as the film progresses, their personality comes out. In this film as well, the character is not meant to be played for laughs, but rather, there’s something about his lineage that he’s trying to chase.”

The 38-year-old actor, who made his debut as a child actor in ‘American Chai’ and later worked in films like ‘Isi Life Mein’, ‘Pizza’, ‘Piku’, ‘Fitoor’, ‘Laal Rang’, ‘Thar’, and ‘Love Hostel’, is all set for his next project ‘Gaslight’, which is a mystery thriller starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role playing a differently-abled woman, Misha.

He added that the director and writer worked hard on his character so that it is portrayed well on-screen.

“Pavan Kirpalani and Neha Veena Sharma worked very hard on the character with me, which made the entire process easy and fun,” he said.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film also stars Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh and Rahul Dev in key roles.

‘Gaslight’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.

Previous article
Tennis: India's Sidharth Rawat in singles pre-quarterfinals at Mysuru Open
Next article
Stokes to play as specialist batter in early stages of IPL 2023
This May Also Interest You
News

Vikramaditya Motwane shares what makes his filmography so diverse

Sports

Stokes to play as specialist batter in early stages of IPL 2023

Sports

Tennis: India's Sidharth Rawat in singles pre-quarterfinals at Mysuru Open

Lyrics

Hunter – Daiyya Daiyya starring Nia Sharma, Suniel Shetty

News

Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up 1st schedule of 'Fateh' in Amritsar

News

Babil Khan talks about his social media character Bablu

News

Urvashi Rautela steps out with Jason Derulo for a meal

News

'Paan Dukaniya' in 'Bholaa' will be a big party anthem, feels Raai Laxmi

News

Nani: I would love to work with Deepika Padukone

Sports

Jr Women's Zonal hockey c'ships: Haryana, Jharkhand, MP, Karnataka coaches review successful campaigns

Sports

So many special memories rushed back…: AB de Villiers pens heartfelt note for RCB after Hall of Fame honour

Sports

National shooting federation conducts first-ever judges course in India

Technology

WhatsApp releases update to fix expiration bug on Android beta

Technology

GitHub lays off India engineering team, over 140 employees hit

Technology

If layoffs accelerate in next few months, a recession 'will be underway'

Technology

India's tech SME sector revenue to reach $40 bn by FY30: Report

Sports

Super serve: Prime Volleyball League season 2 witnesses 55% increase in TV viewership

News

BLACKPINK could perform at US state dinner for President of South Korea

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US