Akshay Oberoi's character in 'Gaslight' digs deep into his lineage

Actor Akshay Oberoi has opened up about playing a character with a blue-blooded upbringing besides sharing how he prepared for his role in the film ‘Gaslight’.

The actor said: “I love playing these characters, where it’s not clear who they are and as the film progresses, their personality comes out. In this film as well, the character is not meant to be played for laughs, but rather, there’s something about his lineage that he’s trying to chase.”

The 38-year-old actor, who made his debut as a child actor in ‘American Chai’ and later worked in films like ‘Isi Life Mein’, ‘Pizza’, ‘Piku’, ‘Fitoor’, ‘Laal Rang’, ‘Thar’, and ‘Love Hostel’, is all set for his next project ‘Gaslight’, which is a mystery thriller starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role playing a differently-abled woman, Misha.

He added that the director and writer worked hard on his character so that it is portrayed well on-screen.

“Pavan Kirpalani and Neha Veena Sharma worked very hard on the character with me, which made the entire process easy and fun,” he said.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film also stars Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh and Rahul Dev in key roles.

‘Gaslight’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.