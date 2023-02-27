scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Aparshakti Khurana, Shakti Mohan come together in 'By Invite Only'

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and dancer Shakti Mohan will be gracing the upcoming episode of the third season of the celebrity chat show By Invite Only

By News Bureau
Aparshakti Khurana, Shakti Mohan come together in 'By Invite Only'
Aparshakti Khurana, Shakti Mohan come together in 'By Invite Only'

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and dancer Shakti Mohan will be gracing the upcoming episode of the third season of the celebrity chat show By Invite Only

On the other hand, dancer and choreographer Shakti, who was also the winner of the dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance 2’ added that she has an idea about reality shows but chat shows are new to her and she had great fun with Aparshakti on the sets.

“I am familiar with reality shows, but chat shows are not a very traditional thing for me. But I had to come on ‘By Invite Only’, there is so much I have heard about it. We have Aparshakti joining us, there sure are going to be some jokes flying in all the time. All in all, I just want to have fun, stay safe from getting into trouble, and keep it entertaining,” said Shakti.

‘By Invite Only’, hosted by Renil Abraham, is a celebrity talk show produced by Zoom Studios and it streams on Amazon miniTV.

Previous article
Vijay Deverakonda plays Santa, treats fans to Manali holiday
Next article
Brendan Fraser makes emotional acceptance speech about keeping SAG card as treasure
This May Also Interest You
News

Randeep Rai finally bags the lead role in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'

News

Brendan Fraser makes emotional acceptance speech about keeping SAG card as treasure

News

Vijay Deverakonda plays Santa, treats fans to Manali holiday

News

'The Romantics' to be included in FTII curriculum, special screening for Harvard students

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: As the game grows, we need to keep moving with it, says Shelley Nitschke

Sports

WPL 2023: RCB is loaded with a lot of experience and superstars, says Aakash Chopra

News

Honey Singh: Get moving and grooving with your very own 'Kanna Vich Waaliyan'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik looks dead-drop gorgeous in a lavender tulle gown

News

Amit Trivedi has a 'fan moment' with Punjabi music legend Gurdas Maan

News

Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare wishes fans with his performance on peppy number ‘O Sheth’,

News

Marking 13 yrs of belonging to the film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expresses gratitude

News

'Main Toh Chali Chali' featuring Tanya & Upendera celebrates Arkeshwara's powers

Technology

Airtel crosses 10 mn unique customers on 5G network

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to space 'scrubbed'

Technology

Musk feels AI existential anxiety

Health & Lifestyle

Himachal Governor hospitalised in Noida after chest pain

Fashion and Lifestyle

Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for wearing short black dress; Fans call her Uorfi Javed

Sports

Arsenal shock River Plate in Argentine top flight

News

Salman Khan posts cat video leaving fans surprised, intrigued

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa captain Sune Luus calls for more investment in women's cricket after runners-up finish

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US