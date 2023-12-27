Arunraja Kamaraj: I felt the angst of the youth was missing...

Disney+ Hotstar’s recently released Tamil crime thriller ‘Label’ presents viewers with an intriguing journey of one man’s fight for justice. Marking director Arunraja Kamaraj’s digital debut, the Hotstar Specials revolves around the two worlds of Madras. The first world, where one labels people with titles of criminal connotation for being born there, and the second, which guarantees people normalcy and respect.

The series features celebrated actor Jai’s jaw-dropping performance as a lawyer aspiring to be a judge and Tanya Hope as a journalist. Label promises viewers a riveting story of being wronged and persevering in challenging the wrong.

In an exclusive insight, Director Arunraja Kamaraj shared his motivation behind the series, “The character of the angry young man pivoted Indian entertainment as it opened the minds of the viewers to society’s anomalies for some people. We saw several variations of this too but off late, I felt the angst of the youth was missing from the screen. Through Label I once again wanted to essay a modern version of the angry young man. For him, bias and identities go hand-in-hand and he wants to break that cycle by being the disruptor.”

Hotstar Specials Label is produced by Muthamizh Padaippagam and features Dinesh Krishnan’s cinematography. Three lyricists – Mohan Raja, Logan and director Arunraja Kamaraj himself – have penned the songs for the series while the screenplay and dialogues have been penned by Jayachandra Hashmi. Label features on Disney+ Hotstar on a weekly basis, with every episode dropping in on Friday.