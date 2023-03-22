scorecardresearch
Avinash-Vishwajeet score for Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘Murder Mystery 2’

By Glamsham Editorial
Avinash-Vishwajeet

Two young composers from Maharashtra, Avinash-Vishwajeet, have composed a fresh Punjabi dance number to showcase the Great Indian Wedding for ‘Murder Mystery 2’ on Netflix. Directed by Jeremy Garelick, who has written ‘The Hangover’ as well as directed and produced ‘The Break Up’ among others. with screenplay by James Vanderbilt, known for writing films like ‘Zodiac’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and its sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence as well as co-wrote and produced Scream and its sequel, the film stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, and is all set to release on Netflix on March 31.

Avinash-Vishwajeet are known for their pathbreaking music. Having produced songs and done original background scores for over 75 films across 25 years in Marathi, Kannada, Telugu and Konkani movies. As active musicians, the duo individually have thousands of stage shows with singers of the likes of Asha Bhosle and Shreya Ghoshal, in venues like Royal Albert Hall, film and television production, creative production, screenplay writing, concept development and story building,

The song, King Di Wedding Hai, by Avinash-Vishwajeet, set to voice by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, has already rocked Paris at a special screening where Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston were present. The duo will be attending the March 30 preview in Paris. Interestingly, Avinash-Vishwajeet have done a French short film with Avishai Mahina and Chandni and a Swedish project with the legendary singer Tina Turner and Sawni Shinde.

“It is an honour and a privilege that our Indian music is globally acknowledged.It is easier for us Indians to adapt to any musical style, be it hip-hop, EDM ,or any other. We had the Hinglish hook line that had the words, “King and Wedding.” And it resonated with global audience.”

