Badshah opens up about father-daughter bond in 'MTV Hustle 03'

Rapper and singer Badshah, known for his energetic persona, peeled back the layers to share a side of himself rarely seen in the public, and opened up about his daughter. In a recent episode of ‘MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT’, the audience witnessed an emotional outpour.

Shen B stirred an emotional rollercoaster dedicating a soulful rendition ‘Rubina’, to the remarkable women in his life — his mother, wife, and daughter.

The song ‘Rubina’ made everyone emotional, especially Badshah, as he expressed: “I cannot tell you the happiness of having a daughter, I have a six-year-old daughter. In the beginning, the life ends — you have to wake up as per her wish, sleep as per her wish. You feel that people used to say that once you become a father then this will happen, but I did not feel anything. You know when the feelings come, when she holds your finger, then when she smiles, then she becomes everything in life.”

Touched by Shen B’s song, Badshah commended the song’s emotional depth saying, “And the emotion with which you have written this, I can understand that emotion. Those who don’t know you, and if they hear this song, then they will know your mother, wife and daughter. This is called poetry.”

‘MTV Hustle 03’ has emerged as a platform where artists can express their perspectives on subjects ranging from personal struggles to broader societal concerns.

From Shen B addressing the women in his life to Badshah’s emotional revelation about fatherhood, the stage became a canvas for stories that resonate beyond music.

The show airs on MTV and Jio Cinema.