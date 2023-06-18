scorecardresearch
'BB OTT 2': Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani enter, audience decides who stays

Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani have entered 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house and for the first time, it will be the audience who will be deciding their fate in the show.

By Agency News Desk
Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani enter, audience decides who stays
Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani on Bigg Boss OTT

Actors Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani have entered ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house and for the first time, it will be the audience who will be deciding their fate in the show. This time, the power lies in the hands of the public, as the first audience takeover is about to take place. Palak and Akanksha finally step into the Bigg Boss house, accompanied by the announcement that the fate of these contestants will be decided by those watching them in the next three hours.

As the audience now holds the ultimate voting power, the intensity of the game reaches new heights. Tension fills the air as the housemates anxiously await their fate, with just three short hours remaining for their destiny to be determined.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on JioCinema. It also allows fans to watch their favourite contestant 24 hours in the show.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
3 decades of 'Aaina': Jackie Shroff shares throwback picture
Influencer Nayera shares her childhood trauma in 'MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand'
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

