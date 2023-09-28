scorecardresearch
Best works of Lata Mangeshkar are with A.R Rahman, says Abhishek Arora

Abhishek Arora, who has done the music for the upcoming film ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’, reminisced about the Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday, on Thursday.

Music composer Abhishek Arora, who has done the music for the upcoming film ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’, reminisced about the Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday, on Thursday. The composer shared that for him, the best works of the late singer are with the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

Talking about the same, Abhishek said: “I have grown up listening to Lata Ji’s music and songs and I think she has inspired everyone from my generation. Every musician and singer, I am sure they all have been inspired by her work at some point and we have grown up listening to her songs.”

“Especially her work with A. R Rahman is truly inspiring because some of the Rahman songs are really different from what she did before and I think people of my generation who are between 30 and 40 years of age, have been big fans of Lata Ji and A. R Rahman, their collaborations were amazing,” he said.

Meanwhile, ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’, which has music by Abhishek, is set to release on September 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

