Bhuvan Bam to lend voice to international kids animated series

Bhuvan Bam, is set to lend his voice to an upcoming international animated series made for kids.

By Agency News Desk
Bhuvan Bam, one of India’s biggest content creators and YouTubers, is set to lend his voice to an upcoming international animated series made for kids.

The yet-to-be-titled animated series is scheduled to stream at the end of this year on a digital platform.

A source close to the development shared, “Bhuvan has been spending time at the recording studio for the last 3 weeks. He worked with a voice coach ahead of recording. He’s known for embodying different roles and characters right from the start when he started with content on YouTube. This is his space and something he excels in. The show came to Bhuvan and because it connects with a huge young audience base, it was an instant yes for him.”

For the same, he has trained with a voice coach to hone his voice skills in order to fit the part perfectly.

Bhuvan has been leaving speculations on social media with stories of him dubbing from the said series and has been spending time at the studio for the past few weeks. The show is a fun filled animated drama series targeted towards young kids and teenagers.

Earlier, this year, Bhuvan was seen in the streaming show ‘Taaza Khabar’. The show has become one of the most viewed shows of the year

Bhuvan started his internet career in uploading a video in which he lampooned a news reporter who asked a woman insensitive questions regarding the death of her son due to the Kashmir floods. The video went viral in Pakistan, inspiring Bam to create his own YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines in June 2015.

Bhuvan’s YouTube videos depict the life of an urban teenager, and his whimsical conversations with his friends and family – all played by Bam himself.

Agency News Desk
