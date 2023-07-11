scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gets emotional and misses his family

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants are giving their best to survive with each other in the house

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants are giving their best to survive with each other in the house. It has been over three weeks, and the viewers have witnessed both arguments and friendships forming among the contestants.

After spending 24 days in the Bigg Boss house, Abhishek Malhan became overwhelmed with emotions and started crying while thinking about his parents. Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid were there to comfort him and provide support.

Cyrus also encouraged Abhishek by reminding him that he has accomplished a great deal at just 26 years old.

