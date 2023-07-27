Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says, ‘Muje Avinash Sachdev mein interest hain’; Jiya Shankar replies saying, ‘Mera dil tod diya tune’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been full of exciting episodes that keep viewers glued to the screen with its drama, emotions, and surprising turns. The show features intense tasks like the ‘Ticket to Finale,’ where contestants compete to create viral moments, as well as heartwarming scenes of new romances and honest conversations.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, there was a special task called the ‘Ticket to Finale.’ Three teams competed to create viral moments. Team A had Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Aashika Bhatia.

Team B included Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt. Team C consisted of Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, and Bebika Dhurve. The team that could create the best viral moments would win, and the audiences got to decide the winner through live voting.

During the task, when it was Team C’s turn, Jiya Shankar playfully chatted with Abhishek Malhan to create a viral moment. Jiya teased him, saying she has seen his heart, and Abhishek wondered how that was possible.

Jiya flirtatiously responded that she sees his cute face every day since they sleep in the same bed. They laughed about it, and Abhishek admitted that Jiya would win the task because of their fun chat. He jokingly said he’s interested in men and likes Avinash Sachdev.

Jiya continued to flirt with him, and Abhishek Malhan teased her, saying she has accomplished her mission. They bantered playfully, with Abhishek claiming that if Team C wins, it’ll be because of him. However, Jiya insisted her feelings were genuine and said that she stands by what she said even after the task.

Later, Jiya teased Abhishek again, saying he doesn’t care for her. Abhishek jokingly mentioned her lovers outside the Bigg Boss house might get upset seeing her flirt with him.