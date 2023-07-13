scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan slams Bebika Dhurve as she comments on his upbringing

A fierce battle for captaincy turned ugly in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Tuesday with astrologer Bebika Dhruve passing comments on YouTuber Abhishek Malhan’s upbringing

By Shweta Ghadashi
A fierce battle for captaincy turned ugly in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Tuesday with astrologer Bebika Dhruve passing comments on YouTuber Abhishek Malhan’s upbringing and family background on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show streaming on JioCinema.

Bigg Boss introduced a new captaincy task with a back-to-school theme. The contestants had to play the role of students and teachers to determine the next captain of the house. Tension escalated between Abhishek and Bebika during the task as the latter passed unsavoury comments about Abhishek’s upbringing. It triggered the YouTuber and a heated argument ensued between the two.

Bebika, who was playing the role of a teacher, continued to provoke Abhishek, resulting in intense arguments.

Abhishek warned Bebika that she has no right to comment on his upbringing and should first reflect on her own behaviour. Bebika retaliated saying that two other housemates have also discussed Abhishek’s upbringing, but he selectively chose to react strongly now.

