Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve feels Abhishek Malhan is possessive about Jiya Shankar because of Jad Hadid

During a conversation with Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve shared her belief that Abhishek Malhan is possessive about her because of Jad Hadid. Bebika also mentioned that Abhishek always supports her.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Jiya tried to convince her that Abhishek is not her type and there is no romantic connection between them.

Jiya then informed Pooja Bhatt about their conversation, and Pooja also expressed her opinion that there doesn’t seem to be any romantic angle between Jiya and Abhishek. Jiya then shared this conversation with Falaq Naazz, who claimed that Abhishek has feelings for Manisha Rani, and Bebika agreed with her.

Amid this conversation, Jiya playfully teased Avinash Sachdev and Falaq. After a few minutes, Jiya revealed this conversation to Abhishek and both laughed about it. 

