Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve sits on Abhishek Malhan’s lap

Bigg Boss announces the nomination task and invites housemates one by one to ‘Room of Truth’. When called, one housemate will go into the room of truth and sit on the chair as they will speak about the harsh truths of other housemates.

Meanwhile, the other contestant will count the time on their own guessing the time of twenty minutes after which they have to go inside the room and bang the gong to end their round.

In the first round, Bebika goes inside the room of truth and starts speaking about Pooja while the other housemates start talking to Pooja and chanting the wrong number to make her get off track from her mental time ticking.

After coming out from Room of Truth. Abhishek praises Bebika saying, Tere liye meri izzat aur badh gayi”

Jiya goes inside in the next round while Bebika sits on Abhisek to distract him from counting. Elvish says, “Ab toh tum lovers ban gaye ho”