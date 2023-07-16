scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Bebika Dhurve tells Manisha Rani ‘Yeh toh mardo ko dekh ke fisalti hain’ amid fight

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, the house turned into a war zone as contestants Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav and Avinash Sachdev

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, the house turned into a war zone as contestants Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav and Avinash Sachdev got into an ugly fight.

It was the fight between Manisha and Bebika that left everyone in shock. It all happened when

Manisha asked Bebika what food she would eat but the latter did a hand gesture and refused to reply to Manisha while washing the dishes.

Bebika, who was irritated by Manisha, abused the latter and Manisha replied doing the same.

The fight intensified as Bebika asked Manisha on why she was abusing her to which she said that it was the former who said the curse word first. In a room of confusion, Bebika said she did not use the word however, Manisha did not agree.

Bebika was then heard screaming at Manisha and saying: “Yeh toh mardo ko dekh ke fisalti hain.”

This did not go down well with Manisha, who warned Bebika to avoid making such statements about women and was later seen in tears.

Earlier the same day, a fight between Elvish and Avinash too took place.

While discussing Bebika’s life in Dubai, Avinash overheard and started an argument with Elvish.

He said, “Gand mat macha.”

To which, Elvish replied: “Bewakoof Ka Baccha”.

The show airs on Jio Cinema.

