'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finalist Abhishek Malhan all set to enter 'Temptation Island India'

After ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav confirmed his participation in ‘Temptation Island India’, his close friend and finalist of the Salman Khan hosted show Abhishek Malhan too will be seen in the youth-based programme.

Abhishek said, “I’m really excited to be a part of this interesting show. It’s all about going after what you believe in, getting to know yourself better, and creating meaningful connections.”

“For me, it’s all about sharing the love, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do. Love is at the heart of it all, and I can’t wait to explore it on Temptation Island India. I truly wish my fellow youtuber finds love in the show.”

The adaptation of the international series ‘Temptation Island’ named ‘Temptation Island India’, will feature four couples and a group of attractive tempters. The show separates the couples into two villas on a mysterious island based on their genders. The twist here is that tempters of the opposite gender will coexist with them in the villa.

This experiment intends to assess their trust and loyalty towards each other while allowing the contestants to explore different connections and decide whom they should truly be with.

‘Temptation Island India’ will stream on JioCinema from November 3.