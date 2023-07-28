scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jad Hadid breaks down during 'auditioning task'

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) The special audition task for ration in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house takes a deep dive into emotions when Pooja questions the intentions of the contestants. While Manish and Aashika will give more standard replies, Jad Hadid will break down in tears, saying he’s here only to prove himself and win the hearts of people.

This will all start with Pooja Bhatt’s questioning.

In Round 1, she will speak to Manisha for the role, who gets furious and refuses to apply for the role of a ‘villian’. She will walk out of the room saying, “Hum ye sab ke liye nahi bane hai!” Pooja agrees to this and lets her go, and as such Manisha loses the role.

This will be followed by Round 2 where Pooja conducts auditions for the role of ‘Hero Ka Dost’. Pooja calls Aashika, but she denies expressing her zeal to do better on the show and be more.

She says “I won’t be a shadow to anyone and will make a mark of myself! I cannot be a sidekick or hero ka dost. I am here to do better everyday.”

Thereafter, in Round 3 Pooja proceeds to audition Jad Hadid whose reaction was the most unexpected. She will ask the Lebanese model his reasons to be in India, to which Jad gets teary-eyed and says, “I am here to win the hearts of the people. I want to get a place in this nation and want to work hard and earn a name for myself!”

Jad goes on to audition, where he ends up crying and hugging Pooja. He ends up winning the role.

A complex whirlwind of emotions has unleashed in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. Tensions are already high among contestants with the upcoming eliminations, and before that the ‘Ticket to Finale Week’ and the arguments Pooja Bhatt had with Aashika beforehand.

A lot of emotions will be uncovered for the house members in this special task, and the previous developments have made things unpredictable.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

