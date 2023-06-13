scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 Contestants revealed

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will reveal the contestants today. Fans are eagerly waiting for the second season.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT Contestants revealed
Bigg Boss OTT Contestants revealed

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will reveal the contestants today. Fans are eagerly waiting for the second season.

The show is popular for its controversies and makers leave no stone unturned to satisfy the audience by serving the right amount of entertainment.

The official promo for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, released on June 8, has taken the internet by storm, sparking widespread speculation about the potential contestants who will be competing this time. The promo released today and the contestants are revealed.

Check out the lists of below:

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
When Rakul Preet felt like a 'zombie' after intense shooting sequence for 'I Love You'
Next article
Experimental vax delays return of deadly brain tumour, doubles survival rate
This May Also Interest You
News

Ali Fazal, Richa & the 'Fukrey' gang celebrate 10 years of sleeper hit

Sports

Football: Five bids received for direct entry into I-League 2023-24 season

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Skipper Chhetri applauds enthusiastic fans at Kalinga Stadium, urges more support for India's next match

News

Boman Irani not aware of ‘Munna Bhai 3’; focused on his own debut film

Technology

E-commerce entities told to curb malpractices like 'dark pattern' during online shopping

News

'Elemental' director Peter Sohn says film has 'something for everyone'

Health & Lifestyle

Experimental vax delays return of deadly brain tumour, doubles survival rate

News

When Rakul Preet felt like a 'zombie' after intense shooting sequence for 'I Love You'

Fashion and Lifestyle

In a month of weddings, countdown starts for Karan Deol & Drisha

Health & Lifestyle

Keto diet could be the latest weapon against cancer: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi govt felicitates 16 handicraft artisans

Technology

Twitter account of NFT influencer 'Bitboy Crypto' hacked

Health & Lifestyle

Stalin writes to PM against introducing NExT for medical students

News

'Scoop' actor Aseem Hattangady recalls Hansal Mehta cooking non-veg curry for whole unit

News

OTT or theatre: 'Actor should not be worried about release platform', says Arshad Warsi

Sports

'Can't overlook': Brett Lee throws support behind Boland to play Ashes opener

News

Adivi Sesh to start shoot for his next after completing 'G2'

Health & Lifestyle

Odisha train tragedy death toll rises to 289

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US