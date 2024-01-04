Bradley Cooper: I have never made art as fearlessly

Netflix released the much-awaited film ‘Maestro’ to global audiences on 20th December, 2023. Directed by Bradley Cooper in his 2nd venture, the film is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

The director himself stepped into the shoes of the legendary conductor while the wonderfully talented Carey Mulligan breathed life into the portrayal of Felicia.

‘Maestro’ has already mastered the audiences, and won acclaim on many stages like Santa Barbara International Film Festival, The American Film Institute, even scooping nominations in the Critics’ Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

Talking about the film, Cooper revealed that it was six years in the making, “The pilot light I needed to make Maestro turned on many years ago, when I was in grad school – before I actually came across the project… I’ve listened to this music (Leonard Bernstein’s) for so long, going back to when I was a child.”

“This journey has taken six years and I will be forever grateful to Jamie, Nina and Alex (Bernstein’s children) for letting me into their family and their hearts and who continue to walk alongside me throughout all of this. It has been one of the greatest joys of my career to bring this story to life.”

To prepare for his role, Cooper also immersed himself into the world of orchestra, attending sessions by renowned conductors like Gustavo Dudame, Michael Tilson Thomas and Nézet-Séguin.

The film and Bradley’s performance has been much appreciated for his performance as Bernstein. Cooper rehearsed not only with the LA Philharmoniker but also with the Berlin Philharmoniker under the tutelage of Gustavo Dudame to present Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony, the same work that Bradley is seen performing towards the finale of the film. This soul stirring scene has been appreciated by audiences world over.

Recently even Deepika Padukone, shared a short video of a scene, praising Cooper and the film as she said, “Aah this scene! And probably one of the greatest performances I’ve experienced in recent years.”

The film, which has already amassed rave reviews for Bradley Cooper’s vision, presenting a life lived in musical madness took six years to come to fruition. At the end of the long journey, the director-actor only had to say this, “One thing is for sure, I have never made art as fearlessly. His story forced me to be fearless, because he was. That was the biggest gift that Lenny gave me.”