Carry on Jatta 3 in Hindi release announced

Produced by Humble Motion Pictures and directed by Smeep Kang, 'Carry on Jatta 3' will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi on March 15, 2024

By Editorial Desk
Unleash the madness, laughter, and an utterly sensational charm with ‘Carry on Jatta 3’, to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi. Disney+ Hotstar unveiled a sneak peek into the world of the Jatta’s that is nothing less than an entertaining madhouse that is sure to leave you in splits.

Get ready to witness the best of comedy with Carry on Jatta 3 starring Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa and Kavita Kaushik among many others. Directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Humble Motion Pictures (Gippy Grewal and Raveneet Kaur Grewal), Carry on Jatta 3 is set to release on 15th March, 2024, exclusively in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar.

