City Of Dreams S3: Power, politics, betrayals and more

Power, politics, betrayals and more- the most influential and powerful Gaikwads are back. Disney+ Hotstar today announced the trailer of Hotstar Specials’ City Of Dreams Season 3. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Starring the versatile Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Priya Bapat, Eijaz Khan, Sushant Singh, Rannvijay Singha, and many others in pivotal roles, releasing on May 26, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bolder, stronger, fierce on the outside but shattered on the inside, will the Gaikwads fight all that comes their way and continue to sustain their place of authority in this gamble of politics? This season, step into the murky world of politics as Ameya Gaikwad (Atul Kulkarni) and Poornima Gaikwad (Priya Bapat) come together to protect their legacy from their rivals and external forces.

Talking about the show, Atul Kulkarni said, “City Of Dreams Season 3 delves deep into the web of politics, the Gaikwad’s and all that surrounds them. Working on this show has been a creatively satisfying experience and my character, Ameya Rao Gaikwad has seen a graph of growth at each step. He undergoes a significant transformation in this season, through a series of events that fundamentally alter the core of his persona. Audiences will see a new evolved take on the relationship Ameya shares with Poornima. Associating with Disney+ Hotstar and with Nagesh Kukunoor has been a great experience across all 3 seasons for such a spectacular show.”

Sachin Pilgaonkar added saying, “Jagdish Gaurav has grown consistently in a subtle way and this season too will expose him differently. I have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Applause Entertainment, Nagesh Kukunoor and Disney+ Hotstar for earlier 2 seasons City of Dreams and for season 3 as well. The fight for power in politics is indeed a world of its own. While the cr ux remains the same, City of Dreams is explored very differently this time and I am sure audiences will enjoy it.”

About the show and her character, Priya Bapat said, “This season, Poornima’s character is extremely complex, emotional and layered. She navigates life one step at a time and attempts to strike the perfect balance between the turmoil of her personal life and the urge to come back even more powerful, to protect her legacy. I thoroughly enjoyed working with Disney+ Hotstar across all seasons. Moreover, It was an incredible experience to work with such seasoned actors like Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar and I am looking forward to audience reactions this season.”

Eijaz Khan said, “Season 3 brings with it a different side to Wasim Khan and a realization that his true self lies in being a fearless cop. His friendship with Poornima evolves as the story progresses. This time around, Wasim is on a mission to cleanse the city from its roots. Collaborating with Disney Hotstar has been incredible throughout and I am excited and hope fans and audiences enjoy the new season.”

Dive into the murky world of politics with Hotstar Specials’ City of Dreams season 3 on Disney+Hotstar