Divya Agarwal says 'Fuh se Fantasy' is bold because it challenges what society thinks

Divya Agarwal feels that the show is considered bold to be in its storytelling because it challenges the set notions of the society.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Divya Agarwal, who is receiving a lot of positive response to the recently released season of the streaming show ‘Fuh Se Fantasy’, feels that the show is considered bold to be in its storytelling because it challenges the set notions of the society. Following the success of its first season, which took audiences on romantic and fantasy escapades, the latest instalment of the show features a star-studded cast including Milind Soman, Divya Agarwal, Arjit Taneja, Nyrraa M Banerjee, Smaran Sahu, Poulomi Das and Anuj Sachdeva.

Talking about the show, Divya said: “Each episode of ‘Fuh se Fantasy’ tells a unique story and shows desires in a new light. The show is bold because it challenges what society thinks and tells viewers to explore their fantasies openly. Working on the show let me understand how relationships can be complicated and desires can be different. It’s like a journey to learn about yourself, be open about feelings, and feel stronger.”

The series, with the new season made in an anthology, deals with modern relationships that unapologetically embrace their fantasies.

Talking about the series, Milind shared that being a part of ‘Fuh Se Fantasy’ season 2 has been fun for him as an actor.

“The series delves into uncharted territories, daring to celebrate love and desire in all their shades and forms. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this progressive and bold project that celebrates the beauty of human connections and the complexity of our deepest fantasies that we might all connect with on some level but don’t quite openly talk about,” he said.

‘Fuh Se Fantasy’ is available to stream on JioCinema.

