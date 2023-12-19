‘Do Patti’ starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon wrap filming

After much anticipation since its initial announcement, Netflix’s eagerly awaited mystery thriller, ‘Do Patti’ has officially wrapped filming! This enigmatic thriller is also the maiden project as a producer for the esteemed writer Kanika Dhillon and actress Kriti Sanon.

Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB, written by Kanika Dhillon and stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold.

Produced by Kathha Pictures and Blue Butterfly films, Do Patti will stream exclusively on Netflix.