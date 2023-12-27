From drama & action to comedy & romance, the stage is set for 2024

This January, welcome the New Year with exciting shows and movies across genres. From drama and action to comedy and romance, the stage for 2024 is set with an electrifying lineup that promises to keep audiences riveted. Starting from Marvel Studios’ much-awaited live-action series ‘Echo’, to the action-packed spectacle of ‘A Real Bug’s Life’. Also, discover a tale of revenge starring Raveena Tandon in Hotstar Specials ‘Karmma Calling’.

To know more, scroll down and welcome the new year with a bouquet of great movies and shows.

The Legend of Hanuman (Season 3)

The great battle between the good and the evil saw a divine intervention when a legendary vaanar unleashed his strength to bring the battle to justice. Turn the pages of the greatest tale of all times with Disney+ Hotstar’s third season of the fan favourite, Hotstar specials franchise The Legend of Hanuman, the story of a superhero, the protector, and the ultimate guardian.

Karmma Calling

In Karmma Calling, Indrani Kothari (played by Raveena Tandon) is the reigning queen of the Alibaug millionaire society. But all is not gold in her glamorous world as it has a darker side of betrayal and deceit.

Aarya (Season 3, Part 2)

In spite of not wanting to, Aarya now has Sooraj’s blood on her hands but the threats on her life and family are far from over. Mikhail has entered the picture and Nalini Sahiba and Abhimanyu have now started to increasingly pressure Aarya to get the 1000 Cr consignment fast. In the meantime, Khan is racing towards incriminating Aarya and destroying the consignment. But perhaps the greater threats come from within Aarya’s family as all her children turn against her one by one. In this season in her quest for domination, Aarya will lose everything and everyone dear to her and maybe her own life.

Showtime (Season 1)

Bollywood is the land of dreams – dreams that are dreamt with eyes wide open. Showtime, a drama series, brings forward all the off-screen fights for the power that runs the show. A deep, raw, unconcealed & uninhibited look into the battle lines that are drawn and crossed to keep the camera rolling and the audience clapping. There is only one emperor that sits on the chair – but what’s a throne without a fight to get there? So, lights…camera…and action!

Echo (Season 1) (5 episodes)

Marvel Studios presents ‘Echo’, spotlighting Maya Lopez as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

It Was Always Me (Siempre Fui Yo) (Season 1 & 2) (18 episodes)

When Lupe is 22 years old, her life suddenly changes after she learns that her father, a famous Colombian singer-songwriter, has died. Upon arriving in Colombia, Lupe meets Noah, a mysterious character who turns out to be her father’s assistant. Instead of returning to Mexico, Lupe decides to stay as she suspects that the musician’s death was not an accident. Together with Noah, she will embark on a musical adventure full of danger, mystery, and romance, in the Caribbean region of Colombia.

Choir (Season 1) (6 episodes)

‘Choir’ is a 6-part documentary series following the kids of the Detroit Youth Choir as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime. Through their eyes, we experience the highs and lows of life growing up in Detroit, navigating the challenges of balancing family, school, and athletics, all while pursuing their dreams of taking their talents to the next level and performing on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Following their 2019 appearance on ‘America’s Got Talent’, it’s a pivotal time for the choir and its director, Anthony White, as he’s faced with the combined challenges of replacing several key members, keeping the choir relevant in Detroit, and finding the next big opportunity that will put them back in the national spotlight.