scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

From Huma Qureshi's 'Tarla' to Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2': ZEE5's 111 titles revealed

From 'Sunflower' Season 2, 'Tarla' and 'Haddi' and many more have been included into the expansive line-up of titles

By Agency News Desk
From Huma Qureshi's 'Tarla' to Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' ZEE5's 111 titles revealed
From Huma Qureshi's 'Tarla' to Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' ZEE5's 111 titles revealed

From ‘Sunflower’ Season 2, ‘Tarla’ and ‘Haddi’ and many more have been included into the expansive line-up of titles for streaming portal ZEE5.

It also features originals in Hindi and regional languages, sequels of cult-favourite series, big-ticket direct to digital releases, blockbuster post-theatrical launches and intriguing docu-series.

For the slate, ZEE5 has partnered with creators such as Dharma Productions, Salman Khan Films, Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, Bhanushali Studios, The Viral Fever (TVF), Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals, Applause Entertainment, Sudhir Mishra, Vikas Bahl, Vivek Agnihotri, and Nagraj Manjule.

Bringing a bouquet of genres, the much-awaited line-up features sequels of prominent original series like ‘Sunflower’ S2, ‘Taj: Reign of Revenge’, TVF’s ‘Humorously Yours’ S3 and ‘Aam Aadmi Family’ S4, ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Unreported’, ‘Duranga S2’, ‘Mithya S2’, ‘The Broken News’ S2, ‘Gyarah Gyarah (11:11)’, Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Crime Beat’.

Direct to digital movies Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ and ‘Silence 2’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Haddi’ and ‘Love is Blind’, Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Kadak Singh’, Huma Qureshi’s ‘Tarla’, Sunny Deol’s post-theatrical ‘Gadar 2’.

Power-packed regional titles like Vetrimaaran and Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai – Part 1, Arya’s Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, Nagraj Manjule’s Ghar Banduk Biryani, and more.

Talking about the slate, Mr. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said: “2023 holds a significant meaning for us, as we mark the fifth anniversary by presenting a carefully curated line-up featuring the best of talents from the entertainment industry across languages… The year has started on an encouraging note, and we are looking forward to audience response to the exciting slate of 111 new titles.”

Mr Punit Misra, President – Content & International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said: “As we celebrate ZEE5 @5 and reflect upon why and who we exist for, we realise that today’s youth celebrates life for its variables as opposed to its constants. They seek not to be bracketed with singular identities set in stone, but to be multi-dimensional and ever evolving.”

Commenting on the new slate, Ms Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said: “We’re working with some brilliant creators who share our vision and passion of broadening the horizons of storytelling.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cate Blanchett goes barefoot to show solidarity for Iran
Next article
Chronic pain more common in Americans than diabetes, depression: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A14 with 50MP triple camera, 5000mAh battery in India

Others

Shilpa Khatwani: Spreading laughter and influencing hearts in the digital world

News

Ali Fazal's 'Kandahar' to release in over 2,000 screens in the US alone

News

Soundarya Sharma along with Adhik Mehta brings a ‘Khoobsurat’ romantic song in the mesmerizing voice of Neha Kakkar and Raghav Chaitanya

Health & Lifestyle

Covid mRNA booster vax in early pregnancy did not raise miscarriage risk

Sports

IPL 2023: Missed a few runs from the middle order consistently throughout the season, admits du Plessis

Technology

China hits back at Biden, bans US-based Micron over 'national security risks'

News

Ghar Banduk Biryani' is a story of oppression told through black comedy, action

Fashion & Lifestyle

Recluse Jack Nicholson makes another public appearance with son

Sports

'He has the belief he can convert his 50s, 60s into 100': Rashid Khan praises Shubman Gill after his magnificent ton

Sports

IPL 2023: It's all about getting a start and converting it into a big one, says Shubman Gill

Sports

Indian men's hockey team leaves for FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 matches in Europe

News

'Fast X' director weighs in on Vin Diesel's hint at trilogy

Sports

'Bit of a niggle, don't think it is anything serious,' Sanjay Bangar provides update after Kohli injures knee ahead of WTC final

News

Miley Cyrus can't do another Arena Tour because they're 'so isolating'

Technology

India consumer storage market declines 4% as smartphones' memory go up

Sports

Gokulam Kerala steamroll Kickstart to complete hat-trick of IWL titles

Technology

F5 opens its 2nd engineering centre in India, to generate 250 jobs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US