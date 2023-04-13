scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Game of Thrones' gets another prequel series 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'

The 'Game of Thrones' prequel based on George R.R. Martin's 'Dunk and Egg' books is officially moving.

By Agency News Desk
'Game of Thrones' gets another prequel series 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms The Hedge Knight'
'Game of Thrones' gets another prequel series 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms The Hedge Knight'

The ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘Dunk and Egg’ books is officially moving.

The announcement was made during Warner Bros. Discovery presentation to press and investors on April 12, in which it was announced that the combined HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service will be known simply as Max, reports ‘Variety’.

It also comes a little over two years after ‘Variety’ exclusively reported that the series was in development.

The show is based on the series of fantasy novellas by Martin, which follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’.

The series is currently titled ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’.

The official logline states, “A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros…. a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Martin will serve as writer and executive producer, as will Ira Parker, who was a co-executive producer on Season 1 of ‘House of the Dragon’. ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ vets Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will serve as executive producers.

Martin has published three novellas in the ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’ series to date: ‘The Hedge Knight’ in 1998, ‘The Sworn Sword’ in 2003 and ‘The Mystery Knight’ in 2010.

The three novellas were then collected and published together as ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ in 2015.

This is the latest Westeros-based project at HBO. Following the global success of ‘Game of Thrones’, the premium cabler moved to develop a number of series set in the world created by Martin.

Previous article
IPL 2023: Jos Buttler is No.1 batter in world at the moment, says Harbhajan Singh
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan compliments Suhana Khan as well dressed, well spoken; her reaction is the cutest
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Marseille slow down in title race with goalless draw at Lorient

Sports

Villarreal's Baena reports Real Madrid's Valverde to police after car park aggression

Technology

WhatsApp releases 'companion mode' to all beta users on Android

Sports

Definitely have to change my game: Medvedev aiming to adapt game for clay court in Monte Carlo

News

New 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff in development

Health & Lifestyle

AIIA hosts 'Working Group of C20 on Integrated Holistic Health' – an engagement group of G20

News

Anil Kapoor calls Jeremy Renner 'toughest Avenger'

Technology

US-based firms sack over 2.7 lakh employees in Q1, up nearly 400%

Review

Movie Review | Gumraah : Gets one astray, literally!

News

Melissa McCarthy on what inspired her for 'The Little Mermaid' live-action film

Fashion and Lifestyle

Suhana Khan flaunts her beauty in red pantsuit as she becomes the brand ambassador for beauty brand

News

Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, to be cast as female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3?

Technology

1 in 4 cars sold in India now has embedded cellular connectivity, Baleno leads

Sports

Chukwueze the star as Villarreal beat Real Madrid

Technology

Environmental factors can raise Parkinson's risk in young adults

Technology

US tech firm Eventbrite to hire 120 for its development centre in India

News

Aditya Narayan takes a digital break, deletes all posts from Instagram

Sports

Cup semis to leave hangover for weekend La Liga clashes

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US