Here is what attracts Tahir Raj Bhasin to a sign project

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is gearing up for his upcoming series ‘Sultan of Delhi’, has shared that for him, the basic requirement to sign a project is that it should be disruptive. He said that his goal is to do work which breaks the clutter.

‘Sultan of Delhi’, directed by Milan Luthria, is based on the book ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray, and details the rise of a gangster in 1960s Delhi.

Talking about his role in Sultan of Delhi, the actor shared: “The goal is always to do clutter-breaking work. What attracts me to any project is how disruptive it is. Sultan of Delhi is a project that really hit home for me. Arjun Bhatia is a protagonist that has every possible shade an actor can play and challenged me to bring my A game on the sets every single day! I’m fortunate that Milan Luthria sir cast me to play the lead and made me a part of his grand vision. It was very magnanimous of him to give me a precise road map, yet trust me with the space and freedom to bring my own ideas to the table.”

He added: “I’m really excited to see people’s reactions to Arjun Bhatia and the series. As an actor, I aspire to do such projects and I have poured everything from within me into this series. So, all the love and the appreciation that it is receiving is a big, big personal validation for me. I’m so happy for Milan sir and the entire team.”

‘Sultan of Delhi’ and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 13.