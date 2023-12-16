Sunday, December 17, 2023
OTTNews

High-octane teaser of action series, ‘Indian Police Force’ unveiled

Rohit Shetty’s debut OTT series ‘Indian Police Force’ teaser is full of action, power, great performance and of course the police force.

By Editorial Desk
Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’ teaser is packed with power, performance and police force
Rohit Shetty, Indian Police Force, teaser, police force _ pic courtesy news agency

Prime Video today launched the heart-pounding teaser of the highly anticipated Amazon Original series ‘Indian Police Force’. Following the date announcement, the streaming service raises the excitement and builds anticipation with the unveiling of the exciting teaser which is high on action, suspense, thrill and drama.

The series promises an entertainment extravaganza giving audiences worldwide an immersive journey into the next chapter of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, this seven-episode action-packed series is a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

The teaser moves through different parts of the city, with each frame intensifying the suspense of a ticking bomb clock that eventually results in explosive blasts. Against this backdrop of imminent danger, this cop drama unfolds a thrilling chase of our brave heroes – Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra and the masterminds behind the bomb blasts as they march into the chaos to save the city from the threats, embodying fierce patriotism.

Indian Police Force marks Rohit Shetty’s digital directorial debut in a spectacle that is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra in a refreshing cop avatar and lead along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

The series is set to premiere exclusively on 19 January 2024 on Prime Video.

Editorial Desk
