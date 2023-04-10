scorecardresearch
‘Coka 2.0’ singer Lisa Mishra is ‘open to dating Aditya Roy Kapur’

Singing sensations Anuv Jain, Lisa Mishra, and Zaeden come together in the upcoming episode of 'By Invite Only'

By Editorial Desk
Lisa Mishra _ pic courtesy instagram

Amazon miniTV is all set to treat the viewers with melodious delight as singing sensations Anuv Jain, Lisa Mishra, and Zaeden come together in the upcoming episode of ‘By Invite Only’. With their sassy, unhinged, and witty conversations, these famous indie artists are bound to leave viewers entertained and craving for more as seen in the freshly released promo!

The promo gives us a glimpse of the riveting episode, and it definitely looks extremely intriguing. The lovely Lisa Mishra drops a bombshell during a conversation and says that she’s open to dating Aditya Roy Kapoor! Renil couldn’t be happier about her candidness. And it doesn’t stop there – Zaeden revealed Tara Sutaria as his crush and after some nudging, Anuv Jain finally admitted to having a soft spot for Janhvi Kapoor. Looks like love is in the air!

Talking about being a part of the show Zaeden said, “I can’t wait to introduce my real self and engage in some fun-candid conversation. By Invite Only sounds like fun, and Renil definitely is great company. Certainly, a different experience and I’m eager to see where this conversation takes us”.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun to be stupid and goofy while also disclosing and discussing topics you’ve never discussed before, so get ready for that. By Invite Only has a unique idea that goes well beyond a simple chat show, which adds to the experience’s excitement and enjoyment”, said the fun-loving artist,Lisa Mishra.

Anuv, the famous Indie artist shared how he is looking forward to the special segment of the show. “To be honest, I am actually curious to see how this feels and works. Being at the radar of the questions and unveiling things you barely reveal. I eagerly anticipate the special performance segment, as this is something I can very well relate to,” he shared.

By Invite Only, hosted by Renil Abraham, is the talk show produced by The Zoom Studios and the latest episode will premiere on 11th April 2023, on Amazon miniTV for free, available within Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.

Pic. Sourcelisamishramusic
Super Cup: Churchill Brothers look to prove mettle on bigger stage
