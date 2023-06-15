scorecardresearch
'Indian Police Force' actress Isha Talwar says 'Rohit Shetty is his own hero on sets'

Actress Isha Talwar, who will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty's debut web series 'Indian Police Force', has shared that on the sets, Shetty is his own hero.

Working with Shetty in his extended cop universe is something the actress had never imagined.

The web series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

Elaborating on the same, Isha said, “The ‘Indian Police Force’ is special and there is so much hype around it. I had never imagined that I would be part of the cop stories universe which is created by Rohit, that everyone talks about and actors aspire to be in. It is quite thrilling and since the show marks his OTT direction debut, I am glad I am part of that journey.”

The actress said, “I loved that Rohit is his own hero on set! He is a man of few words but I was floored by the impeccable discipline in his teammates and the ability to command a movie set which is like a shaadi everyday – 250 people being managed by so many head of departments. I am part of the cop universe but my role will be a surprise package of sorts. I will appear first time in an avatar like that in hindi cinema.”

The series will soon bow on Prime Video.

Isha’s upcoming project will be ‘Mirzapur 3’, in which she plays the role of a politician, Madhuri Yadav. In season 3, she will be seen as Munna Bhaiya’s widow.

The actress was last seen in ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’, which was directed by Homi Adajania.

