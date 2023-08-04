scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Jackie Chan’s stunt coordinator Andy Long appointed for ‘Commando’ series

Vipul Amrutlal Shah has roped in legend Jackie Chan's stunt choreographer Andy Long, from Germany, for his upcoming OTT series 'Commando'.

By Agency News Desk
Jackie Chan's stunt coordinator Andy Long appointed for 'Commando' series
Jackie Chan | Andy Long | Commando

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has roped in martial art legend Jackie Chan’s stunt choreographer Andy Long, from Germany, for his upcoming OTT series ‘Commando’. The action sequences are choreographed by Andy, who has earlier choreographed Jacky Chan in the film ‘Chinese Zodiac’. He has also worked for Inception (2010), In Bruges (2008) and The Constant Gardener (2005) amongst many more.

The ‘Commando’ franchise started in 2013 with ‘Commando: A One Man Army’ which starred Vidyut Jammwal in the titular role. Over the years, the franchise has become a favourite of the enthusiasts of the action genre.

In order to make web-series ‘Commando’ a visual spectacle, Vipul had asked his team to shoot it as a film with all equipment used for a movie.

Known for his remarkable talent scouting prowess in film industry, Vipul is set to launch the promising and talented newcomer Prem Parrijaa in ‘Commando’ series. The series brings back the charismatic Adah Sharma in a high-octane role, promising an adrenaline-pumping performance.

The upcoming series is touted to bring forth the tale of valour, patriotism, high-octane action and the journey of the titular character.

Torn between a nefarious plan and a bio-war, Commando Prem devises an extraction mission to protect his nation and his brother Commando. Will he be able to succeed?

The action-thriller will also see Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah, the series is set to release on August 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.

19
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nice to see a bat in Kane Williamson's hand, but not at level yet to play internationally, says Gary Stead
Next article
Francis Lawrence opens up on casting Rachel Zegler in 5th 'The Hunger Games' movie
This May Also Interest You
Feature

Beyond the binary: Five films, shows that spotlight the other gender

News

Syed Raza Ahmed reveals how his 'secret talent' helped him ace his role

Sports

World Archery Championships: Indian women's compound team clinches historic gold medal

Sports

England batter Alex Hales announces retirement from international cricket with immediate effect

News

Huma Qureshi on ‘Tarla’: ‘Renu Dalal said you remind me of my mother’

Feature

Mukesh: The singer who was the voice of the proletariat

Technology

Data protection bill to make India a trusted innovation partner for world: Nasscom

Sports

Durand Cup: Historic day for Kokrajhar as Bodoland FC take on Rajasthan United in opener

Sports

India, West Indies fined for maintaining slow over-rate in first T20I

Technology

SC dismisses OPPO’s challenge to HC order directing it to pay 23% of India sales to Nokia

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves, channeling her inner Barbie in a pink bikini.

News

Sinead O'Connor's body handed over to relatives after autopsy

Fashion and Lifestyle

Suhana Khan looks fabulous in a blue saree; Check out here

Technology

Microsoft testing HDR background support on Windows 11

Sports

Ahead of ODI World Cup, Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh skipper; to miss Asia Cup due to back injury

News

Francis Lawrence opens up on casting Rachel Zegler in 5th 'The Hunger Games' movie

Sports

Nice to see a bat in Kane Williamson's hand, but not at level yet to play internationally, says Gary Stead

News

Malvika Raaj, young Poo from 'K3G', is set to tie the knot with long-time partner

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US