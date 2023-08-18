scorecardresearch
Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri kiss again; Netizens say ,’He touched inappropriately too’

Jad Hadid and actress Akanksha Puri reunited after their embarrassing kiss incident inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT 2 may have ended but the celebrations and get-togethers are keeping the buzz alive. Yesterday, former Bigg Boss OTT contestants, Aashika Bhatia, Aaliya Siddiqui, Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri attended a birthday party hosted by Palak Purswani in Andheri, Mumbai.

Jad Hadid and actress Akanksha Puri reunited after their embarrassing kiss incident inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The two artists buried the hatchet and posed together for paps. While posing for the media, Jad demanded another kiss from Akanksha, and the latter gave a peck on his cheek. During this moment, Jad touched Akanksha inappropriately, and it got captured on the camera.

As soon as the video got shared on social media, a majority of netizens slammed Jad for behaving indecently, and even Akanksha for acting ‘desperate for attention’. An internet user wrote, “Akansha is so despo acha kiya Mika ne shaadi nahi ki.”

Another netizen wrote, “I hate this girl dude she can stoop down to any level.” A netizen trolled Jad saying, “Is s***e ne kaha touch Kiya dekho pehle.” Another netizen wrote, “Is this dude serious? Wtf is he doing? Definitely no future in India for him.” One of the netizens wrote, “Merko laga yaha bhi koi task suru ho raha hai.” One of the internet users wrote, “Isne touch kitne gande tarah se kiya.” 

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
