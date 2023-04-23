scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Jennifer Aniston is open for more 'Murder Mystery' films after sequel

Jennifer Aniston would love to make a third 'Murder Mystery' film, teamed up with close pal Adam Sandler in the mystery comedy Netflix movies

By Agency News Desk
Jennifer Aniston is open for more 'Murder Mystery' films after sequel
Jennifer Aniston with Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix

Actress Jennifer Aniston would love to make a third ‘Murder Mystery’ film. The 54-year-old actress teamed up with close pal Adam Sandler in the mystery comedy Netflix movies, starting with the 2019 original and this year’s sequel, and she hopes Nick and Audrey Spitz will be back for more antics, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I hope so. I would love to make it three and I know Adam would too. But it really all depends on if people love this one like they did the first, and of course, if Netflix want us,” she said with regard to another installment when speaking to Best UK.

The former ‘Friends’ star, who, along with Adam, serves as a producer on the movie, was recently asked whether she and Adam stick to the script entirely or whether they ad-lib and admitted that it can be a mix of both depending on the take, as the pair both noted how much they make each other laugh on set.

She told Collider: “We do a little bit of everything. Yeah. Usually, there’s always something a little different from take to take, wouldn’t you say?”

Adam replied: “Yeah, yeah, yeah. We like to make each other laugh.”

Jennifer added: “Which is fun, and he does all the time. And it usually makes it in the movie, not the break, but the line.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Real Madrid put pressure on Barcelona, Real Sociedad and Athletic Club both win
Next article
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pose for a picture with Central Tiffin Room staff
This May Also Interest You
News

Sahil Khattar to play a Haryanvi guy in his next 'Bajao'

Sports

IPL 2023: Green's unbeaten 64, Tilak's cameo power Mumbai to 192/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

News

Alec Baldwin manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting to be dropped

Sports

Super Cup: Bengaluru FC play out 1-1 draw with Kerala Blasters, reach semi-finals

Health & Lifestyle

Over 1 in 3 Americans live in areas with unhealthy air quality: Report

News

Rapper Prabh Deep says 'Thappad!' is inspired by comic book superheroes

News

Actor Bakhtiyaar Irani: The more you read the script, the more you understand the character

News

Aayush Sharma’s upcoming action entertainer titled ‘RUSLAAN’

Health & Lifestyle

Suicide attempts by poison rose in US kids as young as 10 during pandemic

Technology

US students to land first robotic rover on Moon, before NASA

Sports

IPL 2023,DC vs KKR: Toss delayed due to rain in Delhi

Sports

Inter-Unit table tennis: G Sathiyan, T Reeth Rishya win men's and women's singles titles

Technology

Jio Institute partners with US-based Principals' Training Center

News

Raajveer Sharma: ‘Filmgiants Tycoon Global Governance and Business Awards’ will be a grand affair

Fashion n Lifestyle

Baba Siddique Iftar party: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra flaunt their stylish outfits

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit, Noor, Shami star with ball as Gujarat pull off miraculous win over Lucknow (Ld)

Technology

Apple previews its 1st retail store in India, to open for public on Tuesday

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan moves Delhi HC over fake reporting on her health

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US