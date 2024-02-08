HomeOTTNews

Jennifer Coolidge is ‘jealous’ of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 cast

Jennifer Coolidge said that she is “jealous” of the cast of the third season of ‘The White Lotus’, of which she is not a part.

By Agency News Desk
Jennifer Coolidge is ‘jealous’ of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 cast
Jennifer Coolidge | The White Lotus _ pic courtesy Instgaram

Actress Jennifer Coolidge said that she is “jealous” of the cast of the third season of ‘The White Lotus’, of which she is not a part. She said that during a Today interview about her Super Bowl pregame show commercial, she is struggling with that.

“I’m jealous of everyone that’s going. I just want to stress I’m not a good sport about it, but there’s nothing I can do. When they kill you, you have to accept it. Because it means they’re not calling for your costume sizes or anything,” Coolidge said.

“It’s over! I have to get another thing. I have to make another thing happen, I guess.”

She added: “But am I sad? I just want to say in all honesty, I’m very sad I’m not in it.”

The ending of Season Two saw Coolidge’s character, Tanya McQuoid, seemingly take a tragic fall off the side of a boat off the shore of Sicily, hitting her head and falling into the ocean.

“I had a blast,” she said of her time on the show.

“I think (Season 3) is going to be good. There’s going to be all sorts of good stuff in it, probably great sex stuff. You know how Mike White writes — it’s never, never a dull moment. I think he’s going to slay with this one.”

HBO said the Mike White-created show will be filmed in three cities throughout Thailand — Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok — and that cast members include Carrie Coon, Parker Posey and Patrick Schwarzenegger, plus a familiar face from Season One, Natasha Rothwell.

“I think that’s a great place for another ‘White Lotus’,” Coolidge said of Thailand.

“It’s never a dull moment with (White). I promise everyone it will be riveting, whatever he writes.”

SourceJennifer Coolidge
Previous article
Ensuring consistency in services 'biggest challenge' in hosting Men’s T20 WC, says tournament director
Next article
China-backed hackers access US critical infra, ready for cyber attack
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US