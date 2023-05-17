scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

KL Rahul talks about his initial difficulties in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

Indian cricketer KL Rahul made an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, 'The Ranveer Show'. While talking about his journey as a cricketer on the show, he also mentioned how he never had a mentor and a cricket figure from his hometown to look up to while growing up.

By Agency News Desk

Indian cricketer KL Rahul made an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, ‘The Ranveer Show’. While talking about his journey as a cricketer on the show, he also mentioned how he never had a mentor and a cricket figure from his hometown to look up to while growing up.

In the episode, Ranveer asked KL Rahul about what it was like for a cricketer in his 20s to grow in front of the world?

In his response, the cricketer emphasised how having a mentor or someone to look up to who has previously gone through the trip might be beneficial. Someone who will share his experience, as well as the do’s and dont’s of dealing with pressure, and so on.

KL Rahul, who grew up in a small town in Mangalore where he had no sporting hero’s to look up to and ending up becoming one of the few three format players, said: “If you’re lucky you will have mentors who’ll guide you from a really young age like when you’re 17 and 18. They will prepare you for when you become an international cricketer, when you start getting exposed to pressure of international level or the IPL level.”

When KL was asked who was his mentor he replied “I didn’t, I had to learn it myself. For most of the cricketers I think, you have to learn it on your own.”

KL also mentioned that he did have some senior players who he looked up to, one of them being Rahul Dravid.

He said: “I grew up watching him play and when I was under 17, I had the opportunity to train with him and when I was 20, I had the opportunity to play with him and share the dressing room with him.”

He further continued saying how the two connected and how he got to understand his game.

Asked what he likes to do apart from cricket, he mentioned “It made me think like there’s not much, I haven’t done anything. Since I was 11 years old, I’ve been playing cricket.”

“I finished school and college, I just got through it. Those are the years you develop any other hobbies or habits right, I didn’t have the time for that, I was only playing cricket and going home and I’d only go back and write my exams.”

To make up for this, he now likes to detach himself and learn a new hobby or tries to find what makes him happy apart from cricket.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'The Bachelor' announces first-ever senior citizen season
Next article
JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Suryansh Shedge replaces injured Jaydev Unadkat in LSG squad

Sports

India in Group C with Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan for AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2

Technology

Shirtless Bezos seen sunbathing with girlfriend Sanchez on $500mn superyacht

Sports

38-year-old farm labourer Sheeba seeks Rs 1.5 lakh to attend Asian Athletic meet

News

SC stays West Bengal order banning the film 'The Kerala Story'

Sports

Hockey: Indian women go down fighting 2-4 against Australia in opening test

Technology

Fake ChatGPT apps exploiting users, earning thousands of dollars monthly: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Haryana minister provides assistance to boy suffering from rare disease

Technology

From WhatsApp to Telegram, how fraudsters are still conning Indian users

Technology

Astronomers discover potentially volcano-covered Earth-size exoplanet

News

Armaan Malik reveals 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' was a self-discovery for him

News

It's social freedom vs individual freedom in 'Panne' trailer

News

Jane Fonda says French director wanted to 'see what my orgasms were like' for a role

Sports

India drawn alongside Korea, Thailand, Iran in AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2

Technology

Google launches Workspace Individual plan in 20 new countries

News

Megan Fox opens up on body dysmorphia; says she 'never ever' loved her body

Sports

India to take part in the FIFAe Nations Playoffs 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Global stroke deaths expected to rise to nearly 5mn by 2030: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US