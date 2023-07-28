scorecardresearch
‘Kohrra’ was shot during 3rd wave of Covid-19

Sudip Sharma, the creator of crime-drama streaming series ‘Kohrra’, shared that they shot for the series during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

By Agency News Desk
Sudip Sharma, the creator of the recently released crime-drama streaming series ‘Kohrra’, has shared that they shot for the series during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, and it greatly helped them to bring in the authenticity.

Sudip said: “What really helps is shooting on location to bring in the authenticity. The Covid third wave scare that we faced actually worked in our favour because we went to Punjab and parked ourselves before the third wave started raging across. And in the process were living the land of Punjab and imbibing its culture.”

Tanya Bami, series head at Netflix, who’s a Punjabi herself, concurred saying the show appeals to the audience across the spectrum.

She said: “The viewing experience truly reflects what the team felt and delivered because they soaked in so much of the vibe of that place that it all shows on the screen as a part of the show’s narrative and the characters.”

Human relationships are often complex and with a murder in the mix, the lines get blurred, and that’s what ‘Kohrra’ is all about. With the murder, many skeletons tumble out of the closet and the trailer manages to portray the same in a succinct manner.

The show stars Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary.

It follows dual storylines of hunting down a killer and navigating love and relationships. Helmed by Sudip Sharma, Randeep Jha, and Clean Slate Filmz Productions, ‘Kohrra’ presents an authentic narrative beyond the realms of classical police investigation-led storylines.

The series is available to stream on Netflix.

